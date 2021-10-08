IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Mumbai's Ishan Kishan scores fifty off 16 balls vs SRH Kishan, who also recorded his fastest IPL fifty in the process, hit eight fours and two sixes to reach the mark in a crucial match for Mumbai. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 19:56 IST Ishan Kishan in action for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. - BCCI/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 19:56 IST Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season off just 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.Kishan, who also bettered his previous record by a delivery, hit eight fours and two sixes to reach the mark in a crucial match for Mumbai.MI vs SRH - LIVE BLOGPunjab Kings skipper KL Rahul holds the competition record when he scored a half century off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in 2018.More to follow... Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :