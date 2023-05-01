LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Lucknow’s miserable home record continues as Bangalore defends low total

Lucknow Super Giants imploded yet again to continue its miserable home record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday. Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a small total (126/9) and won by 18 runs as Super Giants were bowled out for 108.

The Super Giants were impeded by captain K.L. Rahul’s leg injury, which he suffered in the second over of the RCB innings, and by the time he came to bat, his side needed 24 off eight balls. It was poor shot selection and lack of application by Super Giants batters that saw the side slide to its third consecutive defeat at home.

Mohammed Siraj gave RCB an early lift when he had the dangerous Kyle Mayers (0) miscuing a shot to Anuj Rawat at mid on. Krunal Pandya (14), after clattering Siraj for three consecutive boundaries, chipped Glenn Maxwell to Kohli at long off. Josh Hazlewood had Ayush Bidoni (4) in knots and picked off the batter when he drove straight to Kohli at covers. Wanindu Hasaranga foxed Deepak Hooda and had him stumped by Dinesh Karthik to leave Super Giants in dire straits.

Nicholas Pooran (9) holed out to Mahipal Lomor off Karn Sharma’s first over to leave Super Giants tottering at 38 for five. Marcus Stoinis and K. Gowtham added 25 runs for the fifth wicket, but Karn Sharma lured Stoinis (13) to give a catch to Suyash Prabhudessai at long off. And it was all over when K. Gowtham (23) ran himself out, taking on substitute Sonu Yadav’s arm.

Earlier, Super Giants spinners led by stand-in captain Krunal Pandya thrived on the sluggish wicket to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126/9.

The four Super Giants spinners bowled the majority of the overs and gave away only 73 runs and picked up five wickets between them. Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) was the stand-out bowler with Amit Mishra (2/21) and K. Gowtham (1/10) playing the support cast well. RCB openers Faf du Plessis (44) and Virat Kohli (31) struggled for fluency though they added 62 runs for the first wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi was difficult to get away and Kohli came down the track to break the shackles and was stumped by Pooran. RCB lost wickets in a hurry after the rain break, but the total of 126 for nine proved to be enough to score a memorable win.