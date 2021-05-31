Pat Cummins still undecided on IPL 2021 return

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is still undecided on joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, contrary to earlier reports that he would not return.

“Nothing has been discussed with Pat as yet, so nothing to report at this stage,” a person close to Cummins told Sportstar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided at a special general meeting on Saturday that the remainder of the IPL, which was suspended in the first week of May after an increase in Covid-19 cases among players, will be held in September-October in the United Arab Emirates.

Cummins was among the 38 Australians in the IPL bubble, which comprised players, coaching staff, and commentators. Following the postponement, the entire Australian contingent was flown to the Maldives, from where they travelled home on a BCCI charter flight and underwent hotel quarantine in Sydney, which ended Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup is expected to start in October. So, if the World Cup does go ahead in the UAE, it is likely to raise questions about the participation of Australian players in the second half of IPL, given the proximity between two events.

Asked if Cricket Australia (CA) has had a chance to deliberate on the issue, newly-appointed CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said: “We haven't talked anything about it yet. The players returning from IPL have only today come out of quarantine. So, our priority is to ensure they are safe and well. We have got a West Indies tour to prepare for. Once we get back together as a group, that's something that we will need to discuss. I would reiterate that the BCCI has been absolutely fantastic in supporting the entire group in terms of getting home safely.”