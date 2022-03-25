Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 10 Ahead of the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on March 26, here is a quiz to warm up for the T20 extravaganza. Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 05:06 IST A magnificent view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the picturesque backdrop of the snow-clad Dhauladhar in Dharamsala. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Chennai 25 March, 2022 05:06 IST 1.Which player holds the record of being the Indian with the most number of 'Man of the Match' awards in IPL history? M S Dhoni Rohit has won the MoM award a whopping 18 times, one more than Dhoni. Virat Kohli Rohit has won the MoM award a whopping 18 times, one more than Dhoni. Rohit Sharma Rohit has won the MoM award a whopping 18 times, one more than Dhoni. 2.Apart from Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming, who is the only other player in IPL history to win the trophy as a player and a head coach? Mahela Jayawardene The Aussie won the IPL as a player with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and as the head coach of the Deccan Chargers in 2009. Rahul Dravid The Aussie won the IPL as a player with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and as the head coach of the Deccan Chargers in 2009. Darren Lehmann The Aussie won the IPL as a player with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and as the head coach of the Deccan Chargers in 2009. 3.Who remains the only player in IPL history to win the trophy thrice in consecutive seasons for three different teams? Karn Sharma Between 2016 and 2018, he turned out for three different IPL teams and won the trophy with them – 2016 with SRH, 2017 with MI and 2018 with CSK. Robin Uthappa Between 2016 and 2018, he turned out for three different IPL teams and won the trophy with them – 2016 with SRH, 2017 with MI and 2018 with CSK. Parthiv Patel Between 2016 and 2018, he turned out for three different IPL teams and won the trophy with them – 2016 with SRH, 2017 with MI and 2018 with CSK. 4.Which player has hit the longest recorded six in IPL history? Chris Gayle He smashed Deccan Chargers spinner Pragyan Ojha for a 124m six while batting for Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural season of the IPL. Nicholas Pooran He smashed Deccan Chargers spinner Pragyan Ojha for a 124m six while batting for Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural season of the IPL. Albie Morkel He smashed Deccan Chargers spinner Pragyan Ojha for a 124m six while batting for Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural season of the IPL. 5.Which venue hosted the IPL 2014 final? Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru The final which was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.