Quiz

IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 10

Ahead of the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on March 26, here is a quiz to warm up for the T20 extravaganza.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 March, 2022 05:06 IST
HPCA Stadium

A magnificent view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the picturesque backdrop of the snow-clad Dhauladhar in Dharamsala.   -  The Hindu

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 25 March, 2022 05:06 IST
1.Which player holds the record of being the Indian with the most number of 'Man of the Match' awards in IPL history?
2.Apart from Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming, who is the only other player in IPL history to win the trophy as a player and a head coach?
3.Who remains the only player in IPL history to win the trophy thrice in consecutive seasons for three different teams?
4.Which player has hit the longest recorded six in IPL history?
5.Which venue hosted the IPL 2014 final?

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App