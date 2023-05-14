RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Toss, predicted playing XI, when and where to watch?

IPL

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore happening at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Last Updated:   14 May, 2023 13:44 IST
Rajasthan Royals faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of Indian Premier League 2023.

Rajasthan Royals faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of Indian Premier League 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

May 14, 2023 13:44
Rajasthan faces Bangalore in ‘royal’ battle as playoffs race intensifies

PREVIEW

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday with the winner potentially beating the losing side to a spot in the playoffs.

A defeat could prove fatal for Sanju Samson’s men, who would then finish below the predicted 16-point cut-off. Wading through another middling campaign, RCB’s hopes will also hit a wall if it errs against RR on an afternoon where temperatures may hit mid-40 degrees Celsius.

Buoyed by the nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s glittering unbeaten 98 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, RR will be keen to finish their home stretch with two points after three defeats in four previous matches.

- Lalith Kalidas

Read the full report here - CLICK

May 14, 2023 13:33
Matchday Info!
  • Location: Jaipur
  • Stadium: Sawai Mansingh Stadium
  • Date: May 14
  • Toss Time: 14:30 IST

