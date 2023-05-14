RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Toss, predicted playing XI, when and where to watch?

Rajasthan faces Bangalore in ‘royal’ battle as playoffs race intensifies

PREVIEW

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday with the winner potentially beating the losing side to a spot in the playoffs.

A defeat could prove fatal for Sanju Samson’s men, who would then finish below the predicted 16-point cut-off. Wading through another middling campaign, RCB’s hopes will also hit a wall if it errs against RR on an afternoon where temperatures may hit mid-40 degrees Celsius.

Buoyed by the nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s glittering unbeaten 98 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, RR will be keen to finish their home stretch with two points after three defeats in four previous matches.

- Lalith Kalidas

