Cricket Cricket James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets James Anderson reached the landmark in his 156th Test when he dismissed Azhar Ali in Pakistan's second innings of third Test match at the Ageas Bowl. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 21:08 IST James Anderson reached the 600 wicket mark in his 156th Test. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 21:08 IST England's James Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket on Tuesday against Pakistan in Southampton.Anderson reached the landmark in his 156th Test when he dismissed Azhar Ali in Pakistan's second innings of third Test match at the Ageas Bowl.The 38-year-old, who started the match on 593 wickets, claimed 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings as England chases a 2-0 win to seal the series.Of his 600 scalps, 384 of them came in England, while 216 came away from home.He is also the fourth bowler to reach the 600-wicket mark behind spinners Shane Warne (708 wickets), Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Anil Kumble (619).Since his debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe, Anderson has been among the best exponents of swing bowling. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos