James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets

England's James Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket on Tuesday against Pakistan in Southampton.

Anderson reached the landmark in his 156th Test when he dismissed Azhar Ali in Pakistan's second innings of third Test match at the Ageas Bowl.

The 38-year-old, who started the match on 593 wickets, claimed 29th five-wicket haul in the first innings as England chases a 2-0 win to seal the series.

Of his 600 scalps, 384 of them came in England, while 216 came away from home.

He is also the fourth bowler to reach the 600-wicket mark behind spinners Shane Warne (708 wickets), Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Anil Kumble (619).

Since his debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe, Anderson has been among the best exponents of swing bowling.