New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month; conduct camp for series against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie is set to land in the country next month to supervise a training camp for the home series against Bangladesh in August.

According to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team).

“Gillespie will be supervising the camp with the support staff and Shan Masood (Pakistan’s Test captain) will also return early from England to prepare for the Bangladesh series in which two tests are to be played,” he said.

He said some senior players are likely to be given rest from the series as Gillespie also wants to look at the back-up talent in the country.

The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break.