MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month; conduct camp for series against Bangladesh

Gillespie will arrive next month to supervise a training camp primarily set for the national side as well as the Pakistan A Team, ahead of its series against Bangladesh.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 16:14 IST , KARACHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The former Australian pacer will arrive in Pakistan next month.
The former Australian pacer will arrive in Pakistan next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The former Australian pacer will arrive in Pakistan next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan’s new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie is set to land in the country next month to supervise a training camp for the home series against Bangladesh in August.

According to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team).

“Gillespie will be supervising the camp with the support staff and Shan Masood (Pakistan’s Test captain) will also return early from England to prepare for the Bangladesh series in which two tests are to be played,” he said.

He said some senior players are likely to be given rest from the series as Gillespie also wants to look at the back-up talent in the country.

The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break.

Related Topics

Cricket /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Jason Gillespie /

Babar Azam /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month; conduct camp for series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. Stimac: Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF president role, the better for Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina’s Scaloni unhappy with pitch after win over Canada in opener
    Reuters
  5. India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month; conduct camp for series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November
    PTI
  3. ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer for India in T20Is, surpasses Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs AFG in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Pakistan Test coach Gillespie to arrive next month; conduct camp for series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. Stimac: Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF president role, the better for Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina’s Scaloni unhappy with pitch after win over Canada in opener
    Reuters
  5. India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment