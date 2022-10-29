Jhulan Goswami: Will decide about post-retirement plans after a break

Jhulan Goswami on Saturday said that she would like to take a break from cricket before thinking about her post-retirement plans.

“Let me spend some time after my retirement. I have not thought about what to do,” said Jhulan, who retired from cricket last month following her 20-year-old international career.

“The CAB has asked me to mentor the women’s team. This is something which I have not done before. The women’s Indian Premier League is coming. So, let’s see,” said Jhulan during a panel discussion after receiving a special award from former India captain Sourav Ganguly and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya at the association’s annual awards function here.

Jhulan welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to implement pay parity for men and women cricketers.

Internationals Jhulan, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh were handed special awards for their contribution to cricket.

Uday Bhanu Banerjee and Gargi Banerjee (2019-20), Sambaran Banerjee and Lopamudra Bhattacharjee (2020-21) and Ashok Malhotra and Mithu Mukherjee (2021-22) were honoured with Kartick Bose lifetime achievement awards.

Anustup Majumdar (2019-20) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2020-21 and 2021-22) got the best cricketer of the year award.

Among others, Rumeli Dhar (2019-20 and 2021-22) and Parna Paul (2020-21) got the best woman cricketer of the year award.