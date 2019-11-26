Jofra Archer unreal talent, already a national hero: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford backed England fast bowler Jofra Archer who has said that he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here.

"Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing," City and England striker Rashford said in a tweet.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," tweeted Archer on Monday.

He added: "The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual."

On Monday, England lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs as the Black Caps went 1-0 up in the two-match series. Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has said it will apologize to Archer.

Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing



You still up for that challenge? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2019

Zero tolerance

"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible," NZC said in a statement.

"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton," the statement added.

England will aim to level the series when it meets Kane Williamson's men in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.