SA20: Johannesburg franchise, owned by CSKCL, named Jo’burg Super Kings

The Lion is back. And it continues to roar, serving a warning to the other claimants for the throne. The predator will be on the prowl in the land of the big cats.

The magic of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), its aura and reach, cutting across barriers, will rub off on the franchise’s new acquisition in the South African Twenty20 league. Indeed the Roaring Lion is the logo of the franchise that has been named Jo’burg Super Kings.

And an old Chennai Super Kings hand Faf du Plessis - he only moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore this year - will be the captain of the Jo’burg team. It is evident the owners and the management team want the Jo’burg franchise to maintain a distinct CSK identity.

With a large Indian diaspora living in South Africa - most stay in Jo’burg and Durban - Jo’burg Kings will have a ready-made fan base.

K.S. Viswanathan, CEO, CSK, said, “We have been looking for opportunities for the past few years to get into outside franchise cricket.”

Du Plessis said, “I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with CSK.” He observed: “In terms of leadership, M. S. Dhoni has done the most. He's the best guy to learn from.”

Fleming fondly remembered CSK’s Champions League triumph in Johannesburg several seasons back. It’s a bond that continues. The Lion will roar in South Africa.

The logo was unveiled as well.