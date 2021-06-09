Buttler, Morgan under investigation for alleged tweets - report

Two England players - Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler - are under investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board after their alleged racist tweets surfaced on social media.

The posts, in which Buttler and Morgan used the word 'sir' to mock Indians, started doing the rounds on social media after the ECB suspended pacer Ollie Robinson for some of his offensive tweets dating back to 2012-13. "Screenshots have also been shared of a message by Buttler in which he says 'I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me' and, separately, Morgan includes Buttler in a message which says, 'Sir you're my favourite batsman'," according to a report in the telegraph.co.uk.

Buttler and Morgan both feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Buttler plays for Rajasthan Royals and Morgan is the Kolkata Knight Riders captain.

"Although there are questions over the precise context of the tweets, they were written at a time when Buttler and Morgan were established England players and have caused offence on social media," the report added.

The ECB said the matter will be dealt with appropriately.

A homophobic tweet dating back to 2010 from veteran pacer James Anderson has also emerged. "For me, it's 10-11 years ago, I've certainly changed as a person. And I think that's the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes," Anderson told the British media.

Anderson, who will become England's most-capped Test player if he plays in the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday, said the squad is anxious about what could come out next.