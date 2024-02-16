MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Williamson ton drives NZ to first Test series win over South Africa

South Africa, severely depleted with most of its top players back home playing the SA20 tournament, battled hard to even up the series at 1-1 but was unable to make sufficient inroads into the home batting order.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 11:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand chased down a victory target of 267 to beat South Africa by seven wickets on the fourth day of the second Test on Friday and clinch a first ever series win over the Proteas.

South Africa, severely depleted with most of its top players back home playing the SA20 tournament, battled hard to even up the series at 1-1 but was unable to make sufficient inroads into the home batting order.

Williamson’s patient 133, his 32nd test century, was the mainstay of the Black Caps innings and a partnership of 152 with Will Young (60 not out) got them over the line in what was a record fourth-innings run chase in a test at Seddon Park.

New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings with their first-test win in Mount Maunganui and next host reigning champions Australia in a two-match series starting in Wellington on Feb. 29.

Related Topics

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson ton drives NZ to first Test series win over South Africa
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score Update, 3rd Test, Day 2: Jurel, Ashwin steady after early setbacks; India 369/7 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: India handed five-run penalty; England to start its innings with 5/0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Shardul picks three vs Assam; Gaikwad on strike after MAH batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Williamson ton drives NZ to first Test series win over South Africa
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG: India handed five-run penalty; England to start its innings with 5/0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ravindra Jadeja’s knock a punctuation in extemporised Bazball era
    Ayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score Update, 3rd Test, Day 2: Jurel, Ashwin steady after early setbacks; India 369/7 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. How Suryakumar Yadav persuaded Sarfaraz Khan’s father to travel to Rajkot for his son’s debut Test
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson ton drives NZ to first Test series win over South Africa
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score Update, 3rd Test, Day 2: Jurel, Ashwin steady after early setbacks; India 369/7 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: India handed five-run penalty; England to start its innings with 5/0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Shardul picks three vs Assam; Gaikwad on strike after MAH batting collapse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment