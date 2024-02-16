Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand chased down a victory target of 267 to beat South Africa by seven wickets on the fourth day of the second Test on Friday and clinch a first ever series win over the Proteas.
South Africa, severely depleted with most of its top players back home playing the SA20 tournament, battled hard to even up the series at 1-1 but was unable to make sufficient inroads into the home batting order.
Williamson’s patient 133, his 32nd test century, was the mainstay of the Black Caps innings and a partnership of 152 with Will Young (60 not out) got them over the line in what was a record fourth-innings run chase in a test at Seddon Park.
New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings with their first-test win in Mount Maunganui and next host reigning champions Australia in a two-match series starting in Wellington on Feb. 29.
Latest on Sportstar
- Williamson ton drives NZ to first Test series win over South Africa
- IND vs ENG Live Score Update, 3rd Test, Day 2: Jurel, Ashwin steady after early setbacks; India 369/7 vs England
- IND vs ENG: India handed five-run penalty; England to start its innings with 5/0
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Shardul picks three vs Assam; Gaikwad on strike after MAH batting collapse
- Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE