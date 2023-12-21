MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs AUS: Khurram Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests

Published : Dec 21, 2023 10:36 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

Published : Dec 21, 2023 10:36 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Khurram Shahzad of Pakistan appeals during day two of the Tour match between PMs XI and Pakistan at Manuka Oval.
Khurram Shahzad of Pakistan appeals during day two of the Tour match between PMs XI and Pakistan at Manuka Oval. | Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe
infoIcon

Khurram Shahzad of Pakistan appeals during day two of the Tour match between PMs XI and Pakistan at Manuka Oval. | Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe

Pakistan suffered a blow ahead of the second Test against Australia beginning on Tuesday in Melbourne after pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the series with a rib fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Khurram had suffered a fracture in his right rib cage, and after consultation with experts, it was decided he wouldn’t be able to play the remaining Tests in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

“Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear. He complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test,” the PCB said in a statement.

Khurram was one of the few success stories for Pakistan in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by a whopping 360 runs. He made his debut in the Perth Test and took five wickets in the match.

Another debutant Aamir Jamal took seven wickets in the match, while pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi got just two.

The PCB said Khurrum will first consult a specialist in Australia and then he will be sent back to Pakistan for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player. He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.” Pakistan is already without mystery spinner Abrar Ahmad who was expected to be their main weapon in the three-match series.

Abrar missed the first match in Perth due to an injury and was also ruled out of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Pakistan is already without young speedster Naseem Shah, who is recovering from a shoulder operation, while two promising pacers, Muhammad Hasnain and Ehsanaullah were grappling with fitness issues and not considered for the tour.

Related Topics

Khurram Shahzad /

Pakistan vs Australia

