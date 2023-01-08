Suryakumar Yadav: Pollard’s leadership will inspire MI Emirates squad

Since he landed on Indian shores in 2010 to don the Mumbai Indians jersey, Kieron Pollard has been an aggressive force against the bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His former MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav express his thoughts about Pollard’s leadership during his interaction with MI TV.

Yadav is confident that the qualities that made Kieron Pollard a success in the IPL will stand him in good stead in the International League T20 (ILT20) as well.

“I feel as a leader Pollard has been very calm, composed and gives everyone a chance to express themselves on the field whether the team is under the pump or even if we are on top.” Suryakumar further added, “We felt very comfortable when he led MI and I am sure he will do the same thing for the MI Emirates,” he said.

Also Read Hardik on Suryakumar: He is just telling us that batting is so easy

Yadav, a star batsman in the Mumbai Indians line-up, also added that he is excited at the prospect of watching his teammate destroy bowling attacks in the fledgling tournament in UAE.

Over the years, the powerful West Indies all-rounder played a starring role in making Mumbai Indians one of the most dominant teams in the IPL. In that period, the Mumbai Indians went on to win 5 IPL titles in 13 years - two of them in consecutive seasons.

Now, the Trinidad born will take those same qualities to lead the MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the ILT20.

The debut season of the ILT20 will be played from January 13 to February 12, 2023. MI Emirates will open its campaign in Abu Dhabi against Sharjah Warriors on January 14.