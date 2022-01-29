Women’s Ashes: Knight, Brunt lead England fightback before rain plays dampener

England captain Heather Knight’s unbeaten 168 and early strikes from Katherine Brunt revived the visiting team against Australia before rain allowed just a session’s play on the third day of the one-off women’s Ashes Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Brunt removed openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in quick succession on the stroke of lunch as the host ended on 12 for 2, a lead of 52 runs. Haynes’ dismissal proved to be the last action of the day as the rain refused to relent at the Manuka Oval.

England earlier recovered from its overnight score of 235 for 8 to finish with 297 on the back of a splendid knock from Knight. She shared a 100-run ninth-wicket partnership with Sophie Ecclestone, who chipped in with 34.

“Really proud of the fightback. It wasn’t particularly easy out there. They bowled really well with the new ball. We just managed to get a partnership together,” Knight told Fox.

“Really, really pleased with how Sophie Ecclestone played. I thought she was outstanding. Really supported me.”

A minimum of 109 overs will be bowled on the fourth and final day on Sunday where both teams will look to force a result.

Australia leads the multi-format series 4-2, and will retain the Ashes if it wins the Test. The two sides later play three one-day internationals.