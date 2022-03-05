Virat Kohli on Shane Warne: He lived life king size

Virat Kohli on Saturday paid tribute to former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the game's all-time greats, who died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday.

"Got the sad news last night about the demise of Shane Warne. Realized very quickly that life is unpredictable and fickle," Kohli told the host broadcaster ahead of the second day's play. "Passing at the age of 52 is something totally unexpected. And I stand here with disbelief and shock. He was an honest man upfront. Grateful to have known him. Greatest spinner to have played the game. Needless to say he will be missed. My deepest condolences. God bless him soul.

Shane Warne to receive Australian state funeral

Cricket mourns Shane Warne, 'the greatest'

"Any conversation you had with him, you could see the passion. He lived life king size. Hope we can put things in life in perspective given how unpredictable it is."

Warne, one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007. He was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.

Warne leaves behind three children – Jackson, Brooke and Summer – from his 10-year marriage to Simone Callahan that ended in 2005.