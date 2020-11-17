Lanka Premier League: Munaf Patel joins Kandy Tuskers

Former India fast bowler, Munaf Patel, has signed up for the Kandy Tuskers in the Lankan Premier League, the league confirmed the development in a Twitter post on Tuesday,



A member of India's 2011 World Cup winning team, Patel retired a couple of years ago and featured in a few franchise leagues in the country and overseas ever since. In the 2011 World Cup, he was the third-highest wicket-taker for India, with 11 scalps.





The Kandy franchise, which is owned by actor Salman Khan's brother Sohail, has already roped in another former India speedster - Irfan Pathan and also has West Indies ace Chris Gayle and Kusal Perera in its ranks. The team will be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne.

Apart from Patel and Pathan, two other Indians - Manvinder Bisla and Manpreet Gony - are also part of the tournament.

According to the revised fixtures, Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. The league features doubleheader fixtures every day.

The semifinals will be player on December 13 and 14, 2020, with the final scheduled for December 16.



Some of the players and support staff have already reached Hambantota and are in mandatory quarantine. They are likely to start training later this week.