Brett Lee is all praise for Pat Cummins, the captain

Brett Lee’s transition from one of the world’s fastest bowlers into a perceptive commentator on the game, especially on the subtlest nuances of his trade, has been smooth. He has left the microphone behind for the time being though, to grip the cricket ball once again.

The Australian is one of the biggest stars at the Legends League Cricket, which has reached its business end here. He may be 45, but he bowled his full quota of four overs and took one for 27, playing his part in World Giants’ comfortable seven-wicket win against Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Stadium on Wednesday night.

He is enjoying the experience. “It’s a fantastic tournament,” said the man who has 310 Test and 380 ODI wickets. “The quality of the players on show and the spectacle that has been presented to us (prove that).”

Lee, who has come here after doing commentary on the Ashes series back home, is happy that Pat Cummins showed that fast bowlers could be good captains. Australia had won the series 4-0 with the skipper leading from the front. “He has done a pretty good job,” he said. “His captaincy has been really solid and he has some great people around him. The issue may have been if Pat couldn't take wickets while captaining. He has proved he could.”

Lee believes Scott Boland’s stunning start to his Test career -- 18 wickets in three Tests at an average of 9.55 --- shows the depth of Australian fast bowling. “He took six for seven (on debut) at the MCG, backed it up at the SCG and bowled beautifully in the last Test at Hobart. The great thing about Australian cricket is that there is a conveyor belt of fast bowlers, which is a luxury to have.”

He does not believe in the modern-day trend of resting the fast bowlers. “I don’t like bowlers resting,” he said. “I like bowlers to play every single game if they can. If they are struggling from injury, that is fair enough. What I would like to see is bowlers doing the hard work and playing day in and day out.”

The writer is in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket