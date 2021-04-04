Live Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21 Final Railways vs Bengal LIVE Cricket Score: Roy, Murmu rebuild for Jharkhand

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the final of Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2020-21 Final between Railways Women and Jharkhand Women.

Jharkhand 66/3 after 21 overs: Indrani Roy and Durga Murmu have dropped anchor and are building a partnership which Jharkhand desperately needs. The partnership is worth 42 off 88 balls and Mithali Raj has introduced Poonam Yadav who has started in an economical manner. As many as six Railways bowlers have been used.

Jharkhand 41/3 after 14 overs: Indrani Roy and Durga Murmu have resisted the Railways attack but Jharkhand is clearly on the backfoot and is on the recovery mode. The lack of depth in batting might hurt the side as Railways seems to a superior side, at the moment. Swagatika Rath and Preeti Bose are being introduced into the attack.

Jharkhand 32/3 after 8 overs: Meghna Singh missed a hat-trick but the medium pacer dented Jharkhand by removing Ritu and Sonia as Jharkhand squandered a good start to lose three quick wickets. Mithali Raj introduced Ekta Bisht early and it paid dividends as she got the breakthrough by removing previous match centurion Rashmi Gudia. It was then Meghna's swing that pushed Jharkhand on the backfoot.

Jharkhand 24/0 after 5 overs: Opting to bat first, Jharkhand is off to a good start as openers Rashmi and Indrani Roy have taken the attack to the Railways opposition, straightaway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Rashmi, who scored a century in the semifinal will once again hold the key for her side, while the rest of the batswomen will look to contribute significantly, unlike the last game. Application will be the key on a good batting surface.

Toss: Jharkhand Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Railways Women.

Playing XI

Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Preeti R Bose, Mona, Meghna Singh, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut

Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Miharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti

Squads

Railways Women

K Anjali Sarvani, R Kalpana, T Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Shubh, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, M D Thirushkamini, Rajeshwari, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, S R Mane, Asha S, Mona, Preeti R Bose, P Bala, Nuzhat Parween, Kshama Singh.

Jharkhand Women

Arti,Anamika Kumari, Anjali, Ashwani, Devyani, Israni, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka, Rashmi, Ritu, Urmila Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sulekha, Ruma, Monika, Niharika, Durga Murmu, Pinky, Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sunita, Indrani Roy, Sonia

Where to watch Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women LIVE?

The match is being LIVE streamed on Hotstar



