Cricket Cricket In lockdown, socially yours: World of Virat, Dhoni, Rohit and gang India internationals, who would have otherwise been playing in the IPL during this time, have taken up other activities to keep themselves engaged. Team Sportstar Chennai 10 April, 2020 20:23 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seeing mowing the lawn in an Instagram story posted by wife Sakshi. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has brought global sport to a screeching halt. With India currently under lockdown till April 14, the future of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, looks uncertain.India internationals, who would have otherwise been in the middle of the action during this time, have taken up other activities to keep themselves engaged.Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was slated to return to the cricket field after a seven-month long hiatus post the ODI World Cup, was seen mowing the lawn in an Instagram story posted by wife Sakshi. Lawn time, no see!#Thala #WhistlePodu PC: @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/UsWbkU6k0E— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2020 India skipper Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a game of Monopoly with wife Anushka and family. View this post on Instagram It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won?? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT Social media sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, took things a step further by recording a funny TikTok video with his father, mother and sister. The 29-year-old spinner labelled the post - "Fantastic 4". View this post on Instagram Fantastic 4 #familytime #quarantinelife #stayhomestaysafe @indiatiktok @geetchahal A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:03am PDT Chahal was not the only member of the dance club, though. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer uploaded a dancing videos which went viral in a matter of minutes.READ | Coronavirus updates LIVE: Serie A back in early June? The right-handed batsman and his sister showed some excellent moves while shaking a leg to Bonde R300's Oh Nanana. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan replied to his video with laughing emojis. View this post on Instagram Quaran-team! Bringing the house down with @shresta_04 @boat.nirvana A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Apr 7, 2020 at 6:49am PDT Pacer Mohammad Shami brought out his inner artist as he sat down to sketch a portrait. View this post on Instagram Trying out some sketches after years...how do you think about the "The Artist Shami"? A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:25am PDT Rohit Sharma, however, has been arguably the most active cricketer on social media during the lockdown, going live with multiple players including Kevin Pietersen, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, and Yuvraj Singh.