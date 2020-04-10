In lockdown, socially yours: World of Virat, Dhoni, Rohit and gang

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has brought global sport to a screeching halt. With India currently under lockdown till April 14, the future of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, looks uncertain.

India internationals, who would have otherwise been in the middle of the action during this time, have taken up other activities to keep themselves engaged.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was slated to return to the cricket field after a seven-month long hiatus post the ODI World Cup, was seen mowing the lawn in an Instagram story posted by wife Sakshi.

India skipper Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a game of Monopoly with wife Anushka and family.

Social media sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, took things a step further by recording a funny TikTok video with his father, mother and sister. The 29-year-old spinner labelled the post - "Fantastic 4".

Chahal was not the only member of the dance club, though. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer uploaded a dancing videos which went viral in a matter of minutes.

READ | Coronavirus updates LIVE: Serie A back in early June?

The right-handed batsman and his sister showed some excellent moves while shaking a leg to Bonde R300's Oh Nanana. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan replied to his video with laughing emojis.

Pacer Mohammad Shami brought out his inner artist as he sat down to sketch a portrait.

Rohit Sharma, however, has been arguably the most active cricketer on social media during the lockdown, going live with multiple players including Kevin Pietersen, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, and Yuvraj Singh.