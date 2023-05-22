Cricket

Maharashtra Premier League to return on June 15; Ruturaj, Tripathi, Jadhav among players in action

All the leading Maharashtra cricketers, including Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, are set to participate in the tournament.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 22 May, 2023 21:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: The MPL was the first T20 league organised by a state association in 2009.

FILE PHOTO: The MPL was the first T20 league organised by a state association in 2009. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), a franchise-based cricket tournament for the registered players under the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s (MCA’s) jurisdiction, is set to be revived next month.

The recently-elected MCA dispensation, headed by Rohit Pawar, has announced that MPL will be played at the MCA International Stadium on the outskirts from June 15.

Pawar, in the presence of MCA secretary Shubhendra Bhandarkar, vice-president Kiran Samant and treasurer Sanjay Bajaj, announced on Monday in Pune that the tournament will have six teams. The teams will be awarded through an open auction, to be conducted on June 3.

The Player Auction will be held on June 6. All the leading Maharashtra cricketers, including Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, are set to participate in the tournament.

The MPL was the first T20 league organised by a state association in 2009. After staging three editions, the tournament was stalled and is being revived after a decade.

According to Pawar, the tournament will be broadcast live on DD Sports and an OTT platform, to be decided later. It will be interesting to see whether the monsoon, which usually arrives in Pune around June 10, will affect the tournament.

