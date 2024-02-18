MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match

Tiwary had announced his retirement before the start of the season, but came out of it after the CAB president Snehasish Ganguly requested him to lead the side in red-ball cricket for one more year.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 20:41 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bengal cricketers and support staff carry their skipper Manoj Tiwary after they won the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar at Eden Gardens.
Bengal cricketers and support staff carry their skipper Manoj Tiwary after they won the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bengal cricketers and support staff carry their skipper Manoj Tiwary after they won the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manoj Tiwary, one of the legendary players to don Bengal colours, hung his boots after captaining his state team to a convincing win over Bihar in the team’s last Ranji Trophy match of the season at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

It was an emotional moment for the 38-year-old Tiwary, who served Bengal for more than 19 years. After the match, he knelt down at the pitch to pay his gratitude to the game and posed for photographs with his team-mates, who presented him a signed T-shirt and a framed photo of the side, fans and the ground staff.

In the evening, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) felicitated Tiwary, who is also the junior Sports Minister of the state, and presented him a golden bat for being the fourth batter from Bengal to achieve the milestone of scoring 10,000 First-Class runs earlier this season.

“I am so happy to retire on my favourite ground. My only regret will be not winning the Ranji Trophy for Bengal,” said Tiwary.

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary prays at the pitch after the team’s win in the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar.
Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary prays at the pitch after the team’s win in the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary prays at the pitch after the team’s win in the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India captain and Tiwary’s idol Sourav Ganguly said, “Having played with you I know your passion and dedication and I hope the youngsters emulate your achievements.”

Tiwary, who led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final last year, had announced his retirement before the start of the season, but came out of it despite having a sore knee after the CAB president Snehasish Ganguly requested him to lead the side in red-ball cricket for one more year.

Tiwary played 148 First-Class matches and gathered 10,195 runs at an average of 47.86, with a career-best 303 not out and 30 centuries. He scored 5,581 runs in List-A matches and 3,436 runs in T20s.

Tiwary played for India in 12 ODIs, scoring 287 runs, including a knock of 104 not out against West Indies in Chennai in 2011. He also featured in three T20Is.

A middle order batter and a handy leg-break bowler, Tiwary also sported the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manoj Tiwary /

Bengal /

Sourav Ganguly /

Snehasish Ganguly /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Delhi Daredevils /

Kings XI Punjab /

Rising Pune Supergiant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, TT 45-21 BW: Narender’s Super 10 gives Tamil Thalaivas lead over Mani’s Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: ‘Let Yashasvi Jaiswal play,’ says Rohit; lauds India’s ‘commendable’ victory against England
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, TT 45-21 BW: Narender’s Super 10 gives Tamil Thalaivas lead over Mani’s Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment