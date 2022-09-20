Cricket

MI Cape Town full squad list after SA20 player auction

MI Cape Town players list: Here’s the updated squad of the Cape Town franchise in the CSA T20 League.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 11:36 IST
20 September, 2022 11:36 IST
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan will play for the Cape Town franchise in the inaugural CSA T20 League.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan will play for the Cape Town franchise in the inaugural CSA T20 League. | Photo Credit: AP

MI Cape Town players list: Here’s the updated squad of the Cape Town franchise in the CSA T20 League.

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

MI Cape Town - Mumbai Indians’ franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 league - announced Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis as its five signings ahead of the player auction.

MI Cape Town Squad
Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us