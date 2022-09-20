MI Cape Town full squad list after SA20 player auction

South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

MI Cape Town - Mumbai Indians’ franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 league - announced Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis as its five signings ahead of the player auction.