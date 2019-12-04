Mickey Arthur set to take charge as Sri Lanka head coach

Former Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur, is set to take charge as the head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team. Arthur, who unceremoniously parted ways with Pakistan after it failed to qualify for the World Cup knock-outs, has reached Colombo late on Tuesday, to officially take charge.

It has been learnt that Arthur has been offered a two-year contract and he will be travelling to Pakistan for Sri Lanka's World Test Championship outing, later this month.

Sources in SLC have confirmed to Sportstar that Grant Flower will take over as the batting coach, while David Saker will be the bowling coach.

However, Flower is likely to focus only on limited-overs side and won't travel to Pakistan with the team. Interestingly, Chandika Hathurusingha still remains under the contract of SLC and it needs to be seen how things unfold in the next few days.