Mike Baird appointed new Cricket Australia chairman

Henderson will relinquish the role in mid-February due to work commitments with current board member Baird taking over.

Adelaide 11 December, 2022 10:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Premier of New South Wales, Mike Baird, in New Delhi on January 12, 2015. Ramesh Sharma | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird was Sunday appointed the new chairman of Cricket Australia after incumbent Lachlan Henderson quit.

“It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward,” said Baird.

“I’m pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket.”

As a former premier of Australia’s most populous state between 2014-2017, the well-connected Baird will be the highest-profile chair in Cricket Australia’s history.

He takes over at a tumultuous time for the governing body which is in broadcast rights negotiations and with Hockley taking heat over his handling of star player David Warner’s bid to overturn a leadership ban.

