Misbah-ul-Haq to head Pakistan’s Cricket Technical Committee

Besides Misbah, former skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez will be the members of the committee.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 22:06 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters in Lahore. (File Photo)
Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters in Lahore. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters in Lahore. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the formation of a Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) to be headed by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Besides Misbah, former skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez will be the members of the committee.

It also includes the head of the PCB’s domestic cricket department and a representative of the chairman of the Cricket Management Committee.

For the last few days, speculations were rife that Zaka Ashraf had formed the cricket committee with Misbah as its head and that it had already held a meeting.

Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India

But the official announcement came one day after another former captain, Rashid Latif, who attended the preliminary meeting, made it clear that he has no association with any PCB committee.

The board also confirmed the Cricket Technical Committee would only make recommendations on cricket-related matters to the chairman, who will take a final decision on them.

The PCB said CTC will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of national selection committees and national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and will report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis.

Ashraf said, “These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.” “Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it fool-proof and its structure progressive.”

“The presence of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez, three of Pakistan’s most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers,” he added.

Related Topics

Misbah-ul-Haq /

Inzamam-ul-Haq /

Mohammad Hafeez

