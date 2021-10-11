Mitchell Marsh heads into T20 World Cup eyeing Test side recall

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is hoping a strong showing at the Twenty20 World Cup could lead to a recall to the Test squad ahead of the Ashes series with England later in the year.

Marsh is currently in the United Arab Emirates finalising preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Gulf state alongside neighbours Oman, but is keeping one eye on the meeting with Joe Root's team in December.

"I'd love to play Test cricket again for Australia at some point," Marsh, who last played for Australia's Test side two years ago against England, told reporters.

"I'm not going to have a lot of red-ball cricket to put my name up there for selection, but like many before me if I can perform in white ball then you're still in the selectors' eyes.

"But first things first is to be part of this World Cup, which is going to be very exciting."

The 29-year-old is part of an Australian squad that is aiming to win the T20 World Cup for the first time as the tournament returns after a five-year hiatus partially caused by COVID-19.

Australia's best performance came in 2010 when it finished as runner-up behind England in the West Indies.

Marsh believes the Aaron Finch-captained team is strong enough to go far in the competition and a positive showing will give the country a boost ahead of the Ashes.

"Leading into the summer, everyone wants to be playing good cricket and a lot of our guys in this T20 side will be a part of the Ashes squad," he said.

"There's no doubting if we can go well here it will set us up for a really great summer of cricket.

"I feel like we have the squad every summer to go all the way. We've got a great core group of players and hopefully this year we can go one better."