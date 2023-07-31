MagazineBuy Print

MLC 2023 final: Nicholas Pooran hits 55-ball 137 for MI New York vs Seattle Orcas

Chasing a 184-run target for the inaugural MLC title, Pooran walked in at number three in the first over and went onto slam a 40-ball hundred on the back of 10 sixes.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 09:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nicholas Pooran slammed a 40-ball hundred for MI New York in the inaugural MLC final.
FILE PHOTO: Nicholas Pooran slammed a 40-ball hundred for MI New York in the inaugural MLC final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nicholas Pooran slammed a 40-ball hundred for MI New York in the inaugural MLC final. | Photo Credit: AFP

MI New York stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran slammed a belligerent 40-ball hundred in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final against the Seattle Orcas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

Chasing a 184-run target for the inaugural MLC title, Pooran walked in at number three in the first over after opener Steven Taylor fell for a three-ball duck.

Pooran immediately took on the bowlers to slam a 16-ball half-century and continued the momentum by launching towering maximums. Pooran became the second batter to score a hundred in the tournament

Pooran finished unbeaten on 137 off 55 deliveries with 13 sixes and 10 fours to record the second-highest score by a captain batting second in T20s.

The 27-year-old took over the leadership duties for the side in the tournament after an injury to Kieron Pollard.

Pooran’s ton is the third-quickest by a West Indian in T20 cricket, behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball hundred for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013 and Johnson Charles’ 39-ball ton for West Indies earlier this year in South Africa.

The former Windies captain has amassed nearly 5500 runs in his 277-match T20 career with two tons and 29 half-centuries.

