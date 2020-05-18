Mohammed Siraj: I badly miss the IPL

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj is chasing two goals: a comeback into the Indian team and ensuring Hyderabad is back in the elite group of Ranji Trophy after being relegated to Group C last season.

“Even though the lockdown is frustrating at times - because I can't move out of my place even for running - it is also a blessing in disguise as it has given us a long break after a couple of hectic seasons. More importantly, my parents are happy to see me home for so long,” the 26-year-old Siraj says in a chat with Sportstar.

READ| TNPL 2020 postponed

“When you start bowling after such a long break, the biggest challenge will be finding the right bowling areas and the rhythm. But, I am sure I'll find it [right areas] in one week because I am willing to spend extra hours in training to recover lost time,” explains Siraj, who has 147 wickets in 36 first-class games.

“I have been watching lot of my videos, trying to make some corrections. I have been in touch with Arun Sir (India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who was the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy coach and moulded Siraj into a lead performer),” he reveals.

READ| Will have to get used to new normal: Ishant on possible ban on use of saliva

“For me, he is the real hero. I can never forget his contribution to my cricketing career. A wonderful gentleman who always spoke his heart. He always impressed upon me the need to believe in my strengths and work hard to give my best,” says Siraj.

“I badly miss the IPL. That would have been a [good] platform to showcase my skills, take wickets and be in the reckoning for selection for the T20 World Cup which will, hopefully, be held in Australia this October,” says the Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler, who played his last of the three T20Is in 2018 March.