International cricket has witnessed several devastating batters dominate the game around their six-hitting abilities.

West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle leads the charts across formats in international cricket with a staggering haul of 553 sixes. India captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 551 sixes.

Rohit became the fastest to the 550-sixes mark, surpassing Gayle (548) to reach the feat in just 471 innings across formats.

Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in international cricket across formats.

Most international sixes across formats

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 553 sixes

Rohit Sharma (India) - 551 sixes*

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 476 sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 398 sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 383 sixes

MS Dhoni (India) - 359 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 352 sixes

Eoin Morgan (England) - 346 sixes

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 328 sixes

Jos Buttler - 312 sixes*

* - denotes players active in 2023