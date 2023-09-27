International cricket has witnessed several devastating batters dominate the game around their six-hitting abilities.
West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle leads the charts across formats in international cricket with a staggering haul of 553 sixes. India captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 551 sixes.
Rohit became the fastest to the 550-sixes mark, surpassing Gayle (548) to reach the feat in just 471 innings across formats.
Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in international cricket across formats.
Most international sixes across formats
- Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 553 sixes
- Rohit Sharma (India) - 551 sixes*
- Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 476 sixes
- Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 398 sixes
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 383 sixes
- MS Dhoni (India) - 359 sixes
- Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 352 sixes
- Eoin Morgan (England) - 346 sixes
- AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 328 sixes
- Jos Buttler - 312 sixes*
* - denotes players active in 2023
