MPL sports announced as official kit sponsor for Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.

Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India’s tour of Australia which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are a part of the deal for the new kits.

Apart from India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed official merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

“We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring the official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.