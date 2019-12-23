Cricket 15 Years of MS Dhoni: From a forgettable ODI debut to World Champion Former India skipper MS Dhoni made his international debut 15 years ago against Bangladesh. A look at the Ranchi-born hero's journey. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 11:21 IST Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 11:21 IST On this day, 15 years back former India skipper MS Dhoni made his ODI debut. However, it was a forgettable outing as the wicket-kepper batsman was dismissed for a duck. But, as time passed by, Dhoni with his explosive batting prowess and smart captaincy rose to the status of a legend. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 1/8 Under the first-time leadership of Dhoni, India went on to win the maiden World T20 in 2007. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 2/8 India's 28-year wait for a World Cup trophy ended in 2011 and Dhoni played a match-winning knock in the final. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 3/8 In 2013, Dhoni became the only captain to win all ICC tournaments after lifting the Champions Trophy. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 4/8 Under Dhoni's captaincy, India reached the top of the ICC Test Rankings for the first time and remained at the summit for 18 months. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 5/8 Dhoni not only guided India with distinction but also captained IPL side Chennai Super Kings with great success. In 2010, CSK won its maiden IPL title. Photo: K.R. DEEPAK 6/8 Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings won its second successive IPL title in 2011. Photo: V. GANESAN 7/8 Nicknamed 'dad's army' with majority of its players over the age of 30, Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings to its third IPL title in 2018. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 8/8