Cricket Cricket Ek din pahle ka biryani khila: Pragyan Ojha recalls Dhoni's simplicity "MS is one of those cricketers whose shoes no one else can step into. A true phenomenon," the former India left-arm spinner said about M. S. Dhoni on his retirement. V. V. Subrahmanyam 15 August, 2020 21:18 IST "What would you like to have for lunch?""Ek din pahle ka biryani khila. Woh achcha rahta hain (Serve me biryani cooked the previous day. That tastes good."Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha recalled how simple a human being Mahendra Singh Dhoni is despite being one of the all-time greats of cricket.READ| Dhoni a true warrior of Indian cricket: M. S. K. Prasad For Ojha, it was an unforgettable experience when Dhoni visited his newly constructed house in Hyderabad. "I remember him coming home and I was one of the very few who had a personal relationship with him," Ojha said on Saturday, as the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.READ| M. S. Dhoni: Compelling as a batsman, authoritative as a captain, accommodating as a partner "Honestly, I owe a lot to him as a cricketer because he was always a bowler's captain, backing the bowler to the hilt. He was a delight in fact for every one in the team," Ojha said, adding: "I also remember the informal way he used to have those chit-chats with the team members in the evenings. As the evening progressed, we unknowingly came to know how they helped in great team bonding. He was a truly fantastic leader.""For sure, MS is one of those cricketers whose shoes no one else can step into. A true phenomenon."