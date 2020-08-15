Ek din pahle ka biryani khila: Pragyan Ojha recalls Dhoni’s simplicity

“What would you like to have for lunch?”

“Ek din pahle ka biryani khila. Woh achcha rahta hain (Serve me biryani cooked the previous day. That tastes good.”

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha recalled how simple a human being Mahendra Singh Dhoni is despite being one of the all-time greats of cricket.

READ| Dhoni a true warrior of Indian cricket: M. S. K. Prasad

For Ojha, it was an unforgettable experience when Dhoni visited his newly constructed house in Hyderabad. “I remember him coming home and I was one of the very few who had a personal relationship with him,” Ojha said on Saturday, as the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.

READ| M. S. Dhoni: Compelling as a batsman, authoritative as a captain, accommodating as a partner

“Honestly, I owe a lot to him as a cricketer because he was always a bowler’s captain, backing the bowler to the hilt. He was a delight in fact for every one in the team,” Ojha said, adding: “I also remember the informal way he used to have those chit-chats with the team members in the evenings. As the evening progressed, we unknowingly came to know how they helped in great team bonding. He was a truly fantastic leader.”

“For sure, MS is one of those cricketers whose shoes no one else can step into. A true phenomenon.”