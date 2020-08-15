Dhoni a true warrior of Indian cricket: M. S. K. Prasad

“What timing he chose on August 15, India’s Independence Day, to announce his retirement! He is a true warrior of Indian cricket. He will remain as the best-ever captain in cricketing history, having achieved almost everything under the sun as the leader of Indian team,” M. S. K. Prasad, the former chairman of the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said about M. S. Dhoni on his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

“I always believed that from Day One, he had tremendous clarity of thought. That’s why his instinctive decisions were always spot on. He read the game much better than many of his contemporaries,” Prasad said about the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

“For me, the greatest moment I had watched from him was when he wore a weightlifter’s belt because of acute back pain to get up and play against Pakistan in a crucial match in the 2016 Asia Cup T20 (Twenty20) tournament in Bangladesh. That was an unforgettable sight for me as he took great pride in playing for India,” he added.

Prasad, a former India wicketkeeper, told Sportstar that Dhoni might have been pushed to take the decision because of the postponement of the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020 but will now take place a year later in India.

“Frankly, I never had any uneasy moments with him. It is a fact that there were definitely discussions on his retirement subject in the last few months. But, to be sincere, he was very frank, open-hearted, and he never minced words,” Prasad said.