MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:56 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: M S Dhoni celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ THE HINDU

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Thursday.

The Chennai Super Kings captain, who guided the team to its fifth Indian Premier League title earlier this week, travelled to Mumbai on Wednesday to consult Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and the latter advised him to undergo a surgery.

“We don’t know the details, but Dhoni underwent surgery on his knee this morning. We were informed that the surgery was successful and he is recovering,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn’t look in his element while running between the wickets.

Dhoni played in the IPL with a troubled knee and when he travelled to Mumbai, the CSK franchise deputed Dr Madhu Thottapil to oversee the process.

