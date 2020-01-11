MSK Prasad meets ailing coach Baig, VVS Laxman offers financial assistance

BCCI senior selection panel chairman M.S.K. Prasad called on the ailing cricket coach M.R. Baig at a private hospital in the city here on Saturday before the latter was discharged after being treated for an ulcer.

The 79-year-old Baig, was one of the BCCI coaches along with Hemu Adhikari for the national camps held at Lal Bahadur Stadium here in the late 70s when some of the big names like Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Shivlal Yadav were present.

Prasad, who was also a trainee of Baig at one time, told Sportstar that when his friend Prakash told him about the coach’s ill-health, he immediately visited the hospital where he was treated.

“That’s when I spoke to VVS Laxman and explained to him about Baig Sir’s condition and he immediately reacted and said that he would bear the entire bill. Though both of us can clear the bills whatever the amount it may be, we later discussed and came to a consensus that we should give an opportunity to all those players who have trained under him,” he explained.

“Then, we have started a group with some international players and all of them poured in their love and affection with unbelievable contributions. Subsequently, we have also requested the players association of Hyderabad and also HCA to be part of this noble cause,” Prasad explained.

"But, thanks to the initiative of Dr. Hari Prasad, CEO of Apollo Hospital and former Ranji cricketer himself who trained under Baig, a huge discount was given in the medical bill when he was discharged on Saturday.

The money pooled will be put in a fixed deposit so that his family members can be benefitted by way of the recurring interest generated from the fund," the BCCI selection panel chairman said.

“I am really grateful to all the cricketers, well-wishers and friends who have come forward so spontaneously and raised such a huge amount. We are all indebted to Baig Saab and wish him speedy recovery. We will also try our best that he gets the prestigious Dronacharya Award,” Prasad concluded.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary R. Vijayanand informed that the HCA will also give Rs. 3 lakh purse to the ailing coach.