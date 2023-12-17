AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon records 500th Test wicket, third Australian after Warne, McGrath to feat

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed his landmark 500th Test wicket during the first Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium on Sunday..

Lyon dismissed Faheem Ashraf to reach the milestone wicket in his 123rd Test. The 36-year-old struck again in the same over to claim the wicket of Aamer Jamal and crossed the landmark figure.

500 TEST WICKETS FOR NATHAN LYON 🐐



It's done with the help of DRS!#AUSvPAKpic.twitter.com/qamwQR30S7 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2023

Lyon is the third Australian to reach the landmark after late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Lyon is also only the fourth spinner to reach the mark, joining the illustrious company of Muttiah Muralidaran, Warne and Anil Kumble.

AUS vs PAK LIVE SCORECARD

Lyon made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011. He has recorded 23 five-wicket hauls and picked up 10 wickets in a Test on four occasions. Lyon is also one of six players ever to feature in 100 consecutive Tests for their respective teams, missing a Test for the first time in a decade with a calf strain during the Ashes earlier this year, the first injury of his prolific career.

Lyon is also the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship, the only bowler to record more than 150 wickets with the most five-wicket hauls (nine) in the tournament.