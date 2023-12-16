MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: India records biggest win in women’s Test history, beats England by 347 runs

IND-W vs ENG-W: India recorded the biggest win in women’s Tests with a 347-run triumph over England, surpassing the previous best of 309 by Sri Lanka against Pakistan.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 11:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India recorded the biggest win in women’s Test cricket history over England at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.
infoIcon

India recorded the biggest win (by runs) in women’s Test cricket history, beating England by 347 runs in the one-off match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Having set a whopping 478-run target by declaring on its overnight score of 186 for six, India proceeded to bundle out the visitor for 131 in 27.3 overs.

India’s win was its sixth in 39 Tests, levelling it with six losses besides 27 draws in the format. Inda’s margin of victory is only the second instance of a 300-plus run victory in women’s Tests, surpassing the previous high of a 309-run win by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 1998.

It was also India’s first win over England at home, extending its overall positive head-to-head to 3-1 across 15 meetings.

HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 3

In its first innings after winning the toss, India racked up 428 runs to record its highest first-innings score and second-highest overall. India’s run rate of 4.09 in the innings was also the first instance of a women’s Test innings with run rate in excess of 4 rpo.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side also aggregated 614 runs across two innings, its best haul in a Test.

India will next face Australia in a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 21-24.

