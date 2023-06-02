Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon

Australia will square off against India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7 which will be followed by the Ashes series beginning on June 16.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 13:19 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Nathan Lyon during the Test series against India earlier this year.
Nathan Lyon during the Test series against India earlier this year. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
infoIcon

Nathan Lyon during the Test series against India earlier this year. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn’t believe Australia’s preparations for the World Test Championship final will be affected by the talk around the Ashes, terming the upcoming contest against India as “grand final”.

India and Australia will square off in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

The five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16 has dominated the headlines over the past few months as Australia seek to win the marque series away from home for the first time in 22 years.

“Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we’ve got a big game that we’re up for. This (WTC final) is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

ALSO READ
Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final

“That’s probably where we’re quite happy with where we’re at with our planning. We are able to understand what we’ve got around the corner, and be OK. It’s exciting to be part of the final and the fanfare and stuff around it, it’s bloody special.

“I know every Australian fan is looking forward to the Ashes, and so they should be. But they should also be excited about this match,” he added.

Australia will head into the Ashes without any warm-up game with the WTC final being the lone match before the contest against England.

Lyon believes the 1-2 loss Test series in India earlier this year won’t have any bearing on the upcoming contest.

“You can wipe off anything that happened in India,” Lyon said.

“Both teams are really well-rounded in their squads. It is going to be a really good challenge.

“India obviously have some class batters but they have some class fast bowlers as well. It’s going to be a good challenge. Both squads going at it and competing for one game, it’s going to be a really good challenge,” he said.

“It’s a fresh start. I’m looking forward to it.”

Related Topics

Nathan Lyon /

Australia /

India /

WTC final 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
    PTI
  2. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George faces Toma Junior
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
  5. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
    PTI
  2. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
  3. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  4. Former skipper Hooper joins West Indies coaching team
    AFP
  5. ENG vs IRE Test, day 1: England takes control against Ireland as Broad stars with ball
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
    PTI
  2. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George faces Toma Junior
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
  5. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment