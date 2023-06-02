Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final

India utilised three spinners during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with both Ashwin (25 wickets) and Jadeja (22) shining bright to help its side claim a 2-1 series win.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 11:29 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori bowls during a practice session ahead of the second Test against India in New Delhi on February 16, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori bowls during a practice session ahead of the second Test against India in New Delhi on February 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori bowls during a practice session ahead of the second Test against India in New Delhi on February 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia is expecting Ravindra Jadeja to feature in India’s playing XI in the World Test Championship final but is unsure about Ravichandran Ashwin’s participation in the marque contest to be played at The Oval starting June 7.

India utilised three spinners during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with both Ashwin (25 wickets) and Jadeja (22) shining bright to help its side claim a 2-1 series win.

ALSO READ
MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Talking to local media prior to Australia’s training session at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Daniel Vettori said the team management had a lot of discussion about India’s probable bowling attack.

“We have been debating that,” Vettori said.

“I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position.

“Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices.” Vettori, however, feels Ashwin might just lose out on a spot in the playing XI because of team combination despite enjoying a decent record in England.

The experienced off-spinner has a total of 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 from seven matches in England but has played just one Test at The Oval.

“Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be the first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection),” Vettori said.

“We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves.

“It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on.” Vettori also expects Cameron Green to play a big part in the WTC final, especially after his superb showing in the just-concluded IPL.

ALSO READ
Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?

“Any cricket is preparation now. He is doing work in the background to make sure his bowling loads are up and he is actually ready for Test cricket,” Vettori said of Green.

“We look at it like if you are involved in high-intensity, high-class cricket, we are happy with that as it means you are playing cricket.

“The hardest thing for guys is coming out of nothing and that might be a challenge for a couple of guys who have had an extended break and how they get up to speed as quickly as possible,” he said.

“With Cameron I think he has been playing so much cricket, he will be fine. It’s great to have him back. He offers so much to the team and had a great series in India for us and then is coming off the back of a successful IPL.”

Related Topics

Australia /

Ravindra Jadeja /

World Test Championship final /

Ravichandran Ashwin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  2. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mourinho after Europa League loss: Too tired to fight every time
    AFP
  5. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  2. Former skipper Hooper joins West Indies coaching team
    AFP
  3. ENG vs IRE Test, day 1: England takes control against Ireland as Broad stars with ball
    AP
  4. MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Vettori impressed by England record rather than ‘Bazball’ style
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia unsure about India’s bowling line-up in WTC final
    PTI
  2. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mourinho after Europa League loss: Too tired to fight every time
    AFP
  5. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment