Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?

Published : Jun 01, 2023 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

England’s Josh Tongue (L) bowls to Ireland’s James McCollum (R) during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. | Photo Credit: AFP

England is playing a one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London starting Thursday.

Interestingly, the Test will be played across four days. The reason for playing such a 4-day Test is considered to be commercial.

Unlike the usual five-day Test, this is an attempt to make the longest format cricket interesting for the fans and make the game more profitable for the broadcasters.

England and Ireland had previously squared off in a first four-day Test in 2019 at the same venue. The host won the match by 143 runs

