Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?

England is playing a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London starting on Thursday. The Test length is of four days. The reason for playing such a 4-day Test is considered to be commercial.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Josh Tongue (L) bowls to Ireland’s James McCollum (R) during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
England’s Josh Tongue (L) bowls to Ireland’s James McCollum (R) during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s Josh Tongue (L) bowls to Ireland’s James McCollum (R) during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. | Photo Credit: AFP

England is playing a one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London starting Thursday.

Interestingly, the Test will be played across four days. The reason for playing such a 4-day Test is considered to be commercial.

Unlike the usual five-day Test, this is an attempt to make the longest format cricket interesting for the fans and make the game more profitable for the broadcasters.

England and Ireland had previously squared off in a first four-day Test in 2019 at the same venue. The host won the match by 143 runs

More to follow

Related Topics

England /

Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?
    Team Sportstar
  2. From non-league to Premier League: How the Hatters of Luton Town scripted a comeback
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Three football training centres come up in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
  4. Triple jumpers Unnikrishnan, Aboobacker win bronze at international meets
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT Season 4 Player Draft to take place in Mumbai on Friday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?
    Team Sportstar
  2. We are used to the Dukes ball having practised with it during IPL, says Axar ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  3. You had a lot of selfish characters playing for England: Harmison
    PTI
  4. Sri Lanka set to unleash IPL star Pathirana ahead of World Cup qualifiers
    AP
  5. Balbirnie: Test win over England would be new high for Irish cricket
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?
    Team Sportstar
  2. From non-league to Premier League: How the Hatters of Luton Town scripted a comeback
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Three football training centres come up in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
  4. Triple jumpers Unnikrishnan, Aboobacker win bronze at international meets
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT Season 4 Player Draft to take place in Mumbai on Friday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment