New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson announces international retirement

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC).

Anderson, who holds the record for the fastest ODI century in men's cricket, has 93 caps for New Zealand across all formats. He scored 2277 runs with two hundreds and 10 half-centuries and also picked 90 wickets.

“It’s been a huge honour and (I am) extremely proud to represent New Zealand,” Anderson was quoted as saying by ‘Cricbuzz’.

Pujara was called ‘Steve’ during Yorkshire stint, racist reference to people of colour: Former staff

Anderson regretted not playing more for New Zealand. “I would have loved to have achieved and played more but just is what it is sometimes, and different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me.”

Australia brings in Lyon, frets over Finch's fitness against India

Anderson also featured in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and was part of the New Zealand squad that finished runner-up at the 2015 World Cup.

Anderson recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League for the Barbados Tridents in August.