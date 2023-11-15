MagazineBuy Print

What is the highest ODI total chased down successfully by New Zealand?

New Zealand is one of the best teams in the world when it comes to chasing. No team has won more games chasing in ODI World Cups than the Black Caps.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 18:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s James Neesham watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s James Neesham watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand's James Neesham watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP

New Zealand was set a massive 398-run target by India in the ODI World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

New Zealand is one of the best teams in the world when it comes to chasing. No team has won more games chasing in ODI World Cups than the Black Caps.

What is the highest total chased down by New Zealand?

New Zealand’s highest chase came against Australia in 2007, when the Kiwis hunted down a 347-run target.

New Zealand was powered by a 96-ball 117 by Craig McMillan, who was supported by fifties from Brendon McCullum and Peter Fulton.

What is the highest second-innings total scored by New Zealand?

Earlier in this World Cup, New Zealand almost chased down a 389-run target set by Australia in Dharamshala. But the Black Caps fell short by five runs.

What is the highest total chased down by New Zealand in ODI World Cup?

New Zealand’s highest chase in the ODI World Cup came in 2015, when it hunted down a target of 298 runs (D/L adjusted), against South Africa.

