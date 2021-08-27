Cricket Cricket NZ pacer Henry off to Bangladesh after Allen tested COVID positive Pace bowler Matt Henry has been called into New Zealand's Twenty20 squad in Bangladesh as replacement for Finn Allen as the batsman recovers from COVID-19 in quarantine. Reuters 27 August, 2021 09:53 IST New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to replace the COVID positive Finn Allen against Bangladesh - Getty Images Reuters 27 August, 2021 09:53 IST Pace bowler Matt Henry has been called into New Zealand's Twenty20 squad in Bangladesh as replacement for Finn Allen as the batsman recovers from COVID-19 in quarantine."Matt’s clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a team release on Friday.READ: BCCI domestic working group in the dark over mandate Allen, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after arriving from England.The Black Caps start their five-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :