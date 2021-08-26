BCCI domestic working group in the dark over mandate

More than six weeks since being formally appointed, members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) working group for domestic cricket are still in the dark about the nature of their role.

When the BCCI formed a seven-member working group “for domestic cricket in India” on July 11, all the members had assumed they would be involved in devising the compensation package for a curtailed 2020-21 domestic season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the group has not been consulted over devising the compensation package or revising the domestic calendar for the upcoming season. “Let alone being called for a meeting, none of us even knows what our mandate is,” a disappointed working group member told Sportstar, citing anonymity.

The appointment was in line with a press release issued by the BCCI on June 20 after the apex council meeting. “The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020-21. The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible,” said the statement.

The letter circulated among the BCCI affiliates, informing them of the new appointment, had no mention of any compensation package. “We hoped for a meeting soon, and the compensation bit, although not officially announced, would be discussed on the floor of the house. It was surprising for most of us when the BCCI revised the domestic calendar recently without keeping any of us in the loop,” said another working group member.

The group includes Rohan Jaitley (north), Yudhvir Singh (central), Jaydev Shah (west), Devajit Saikia (north-east), Avishek Dalmiya (east) and Santhosh Menon and Mohammed Azharuddin (south).