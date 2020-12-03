New Zealand vs West Indies: Williamson, Latham shine on opening day

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham shared a 154-run second-wicket partnership which steered New Zealand into a strong position at stumps on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

New Zealand was 243-2 at the end of a rain-shortened day with Williamson unbeaten on 97 - on the verge of his 21st Test century - and Ross Taylor on 31.

After a two-hour rain delay West Indies won an important toss and bowled first on a bright green pitch at Seddon Park.

The Windies claimed the early wicket of Will Young for 5 on Test debut but Williamson and Latham combined in a partnership which dulled the impact of the toss and conditions and put New Zealand on top.

The stand ended when Latham was out for 86 and New Zealand was 168-2. Williamson added a further 75 with Taylor before stumps. He posted his 33rd half century from 132 balls.