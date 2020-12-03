Cricket Cricket New Zealand vs West Indies: Williamson, Latham shine on opening day New Zealand was 243-2 at the end of a rain-shortened day with Williamson unbeaten on 97 - on the verge of his 21st Test century - and Ross Taylor on 31. PTI Hamilton 03 December, 2020 13:43 IST Kane Williamson produced a masterclass on a green top and carried his bat through, three runs short of his 21st Test century. - AP PTI Hamilton 03 December, 2020 13:43 IST Kane Williamson and Tom Latham shared a 154-run second-wicket partnership which steered New Zealand into a strong position at stumps on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.New Zealand was 243-2 at the end of a rain-shortened day with Williamson unbeaten on 97 - on the verge of his 21st Test century - and Ross Taylor on 31. Australia's Glenn Maxwell defends 'switch-hit', asks bowlers to evolve After a two-hour rain delay West Indies won an important toss and bowled first on a bright green pitch at Seddon Park.The Windies claimed the early wicket of Will Young for 5 on Test debut but Williamson and Latham combined in a partnership which dulled the impact of the toss and conditions and put New Zealand on top.The stand ended when Latham was out for 86 and New Zealand was 168-2. Williamson added a further 75 with Taylor before stumps. He posted his 33rd half century from 132 balls. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos