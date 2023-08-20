MagazineBuy Print

Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourist managed a below-par 142 for eight, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register its first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 12:15 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chapman top-scored for his side with a breezy 63.
Chapman top-scored for his side with a breezy 63. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Chapman top-scored for his side with a breezy 63. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman denied it took the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lightly after its shock loss to the minnow in the second T20 International in Dubai on Saturday.

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourist managed a below-par 142 for eight, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register its first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

New Zealand was reeling at 65 for five in the 12th over before Chapman, who top-scored for his side with a breezy 63, lent some respectability to its score even though it was not enough in the end.

The UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (55) and number four batter Asif Khan, who made a whirlwind 48, engineered a clinical chase to fashion its seven-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

“I think we’ve seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength,” Chapman told reporters after the loss, denying lowering the guard against a team 13 rungs lower in the official rankings.

“The T20 World Cup in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some Test nations. It’s certainly no surprise to see the way they’ve played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here. It’s producing some good talent.”

New Zealand captain Tim Southee also heaped praise on their opponents.

“A lot of the credit has to go to the UAE team. They outplayed us in all three facets,” Southee said.

“We probably didn’t learn enough from the other day, we made a few mistakes that were similar to the other day and we were made to pay for that. We just have to be bettered in all three areas.”

The third and final T20 is scheduled later on Sunday.

