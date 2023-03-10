Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20Is brought forward by a day

“The start of the series is brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah,” said a release from Afghanistan Board.

AFP
KABUL 10 March, 2023 23:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Farid Ahmad Malik of Afghanistan exchanges words with Asif Ali of Pakistan during the Asia Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

FILE PHOTO: Farid Ahmad Malik of Afghanistan exchanges words with Asif Ali of Pakistan during the Asia Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Afghanistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board agreed on Friday to change the dates of their first-ever bilateral Twenty20 International series.

The two boards agreed on the changes in itinerary to ensure broadcast technologies are available, it added.

The previous dates were March 25, 27 and 29.

REVISED SCHEDULE
March 24: 1st T20I, Sharjah
March 26: 2nd T20I, Sharjah
March 27: 3rd T20I, Sharjah

