Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20Is brought forward by a day

The Afghanistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board agreed on Friday to change the dates of their first-ever bilateral Twenty20 International series.

“The start of the series is brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah,” said a release from Afghanistan Board.

The two boards agreed on the changes in itinerary to ensure broadcast technologies are available, it added.

The previous dates were March 25, 27 and 29.