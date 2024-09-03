PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Pakistan by six wickets in second Test to complete historic 2-0 series sweep

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test on Tuesday in Rawalpindi to complete a stunning 2-0 series sweep.

Chasing 185 to win, Bangladesh openers provided the team with a strong start, laying the foundation with a 58-run partnership. Shadman Islam (24), captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) made meaningful contributions before Mushfiqur Rahim (22 n.o.) and Shakib Al Hasan (21 n.o.) took the visitor home with an unbroken 32-run stand for the fifth wicket.

On Monday, pacer Hasan Mahmud had starred for Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul, precipitating Pakistan’s collapse as the host folded for just 172 runs in its second innings. A slender 12-run first-innings lead meant Pakistan didn’t have enough to defend.

However, it was in the driver’s seat when it reduced Bangladesh to 26 for six in the first innings. Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then stitched a 165-run partnership to frustrate Pakistan and take Bangladesh to 262.

Miraz also rattled Pakistan with the ball in the first innings, picking up a fifer to dismiss the host for an underwhelming 274.

Bangladesh had registered its first win in the format against Pakistan when it won the first Test by 10 wickets last month. With this win, Bangladesh sealed its first-ever Test series win against the same opponent.