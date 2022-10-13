PAK-W vs SL-W Live Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka 87/2 after 15 overs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 semifinal at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss, opt to bat first

SL-W 87/2 after 15 overs: Harshitha Madavi is playing a gem of a knock and the partnership is worth 48 off 55 balls. Both batters are rotating the strike well and the running between the wickets has been good. Pakistan has to break this stand and will try to make inroads but Sri Lanka is ready for the final charge.

SL-W 63/2 after 10 overs: Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi have forged a 29-run partnership and the good thing for Sri Lanka is the run rate hasn’t dipped, rather gone beyond six runs per over. Madavi is striking at 110.0 and the tide has just turned in Sri Lanka’s way. Pakistan need wickets to stop the run flow.

SL-W 47/2 after 8 overs: Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi have started the rebuilding work and Pakistan has taken away the early momentum that Sri Lanka had got. The current run rate is 5.78 rpo and Sri Lanka will look to keep wickets in hand and take the attack to the opposition.

SL-W 39/2 after 6 overs: Nashra Sandhu strikes and Anushka Sanjeewani walks back for a well-made 21-ball 26. She got the start but failed to convert into a big one and Pakistan has negated the toss factor as they have got Sri Lanka two down inside the PowerPlay.

SL-W 23/1 after 4 overs: Nida Dar strikes and she gets the prized wicket of Athapaththu as she cleans her up with a tossed up delivery and the inside edge castles the stumps. The Sri Lanka skipper tried to go over the mid-wicket but failed to do so. She smashed Sadia Iqbal for a maximum down the ground and wanted to up the ante but this time Pakistan has the final laugh.

SL-W 9/0 after 2 overs: Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar have started proceedings for Pakistan with Anushka Sanjeewani and Chamari Athapaththu opening the innings for Sri Lanka. Both batters are off the mark and will look to give their side a good start.

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer

Squads:

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz(w), Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadaf Shamas, Diana Baig